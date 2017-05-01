Person Of The Week: Tayler Behl

This week’s Person Of The Week is a local student whose working hard as a non traditional student.

Tayler Behl is the career tech center’s non-traditional student of the month and attends the Automotive Technology class at the CTC.

For now shes working hard in class applying what she reads in her textbooks to what shes working on at the time, however she says what she really wants to do for the futer is become an accountant.

when Behl was told about being person of the week she was surprised to have received this nomination.

For her work as a non traditional student Tayler Behl is this week’s Person of the Week.

