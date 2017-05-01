Coast Guard Station in Manistee Receives New Response Boat

A local Coast Guard station has recently upgraded one of their boats to a newer model.

The Coast Guard in Manistee just acquired a 29 ft. response boat small generation 2.

Then new RBS2 is a huge improvement from its predecessor the 25ft RBS Defender Class, which was introduced after 9/11 to suit the needs of the coast guard.

However as time goes on technology becomes obsolete and and improvements need to be made, some of which include improved crew safety restraints, enhanced navigation, and improved visibility.

The last of which will be a huge asset to the Coast Guard in a variety of missions.

Crews are still learning the new features of the water craft but are excited to see its improved efficiency in the field.