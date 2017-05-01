Coast Guard Warns of Dangers on Lake Michigan as Two Kayakers Die After Falling Into Lake

The Coast Guard is warning boaters of the dangers of Lake Michigan after two kayakers died after falling into the water late last week.

It happened on Friday near Jacksonport, Wisconsin.

At approximately 11:30 in the morning the Coast Guard received a call that two men had fallen from their kayaks about a half mile from shore.

The men were pulled from the water by a boat crew from the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department. A Coast Guard response vessel arrived and the two men were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel.

Both victims were unresponsive and crews started CPR as they headed to shore.

The men were taken to the hospital by waiting EMS crews where they were pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard says this is a stark reminder of the dangers on the lakes. They have several things they would like all mariners to remember, including to always wear a life jacket, to dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature, and always have all required and recommended safety gear, such as distress signals and whistles.