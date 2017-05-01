Health Department Offers Tips to Stay Protected from Ticks

As the warm weather is finally moving into Michigan it brings back many of the things we look forward to each year, but also, some that we don’t.

And that includes bringing the threat of ticks in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human serves is encouraging Michiganders to protect themselves and their pets, from the pests.

Tick-borne diseases, and particularly Lyme disease, are expanding across the State.

Although ticks can cause multiple illnesses, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in Michigan. Lyme disease is transmitted by the blacklegged/deer tick.

The blacklegged tick is well-established in Michigan’s western Upper and Lower Peninsulas. However, the ticks are expanding into new areas across the Lower Peninsula. In 2016, there were 221 human cases of Lyme disease reported, and approximately two out of three cases reported exposure in Michigan.

People can protect themselves against Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases by using the following tips to prevent tick bites: