Man Arrested on Warrant After Going to Visit Inmate in Jail

A Ludington man was arrested on a warrant after going to visit another inmate in jail.

It happened on Saturday at the Mason County Jail Complex in Ludington.

According to the Mason County Sheriff — the 29-year-old Ludington man came to the jail complex to visit another inmate.

During a random check the man was found to the a warrant out for his arrest from Grand Traverse County.

He was arrested on the warrant and lodged in the Mason County Jail before being turned over to deputies from Grand Traverse County.