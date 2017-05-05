Presque Isle Man Swerves to Avoid Fallen Tree, Killed in Crash

Police in Cheboygan County are investigating a fatal car crash that happened over the weekend.

The accident happened shortly after 12:30 in the morning on Saturday on Buzzels Road.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of the single vehicle crash.

On scene deputies found a GMC pickup truck that had rolled over.

The truck was driven by 55-year-old Sammie Dillon from Millersburg when he came across a tree that had fallen into the roadway.

From the tire marks and impressions on the road, deputies say Dillon lost control of his truck, which then rolled over. Dillon was thrown from the truck as it rolled.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Dillon was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.