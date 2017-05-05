Lake County Man Charged with Delivering Drugs

A Lake County man was arraigned on multiple drug related charges last week.

On April 27th 21-year-old Jayland Meeks of Baldwin was arraigned in the Lake County Trial Court on a four count felony warrant.

Meeks was the center of an investigation that started last fall. As a result of that SSCENT investigation, MSP troopers located and arrested Meeks on April 26th. He was lodged in the Lake County Jail.

Meeks was charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine and one count of delivery of heroin.

He has posted bond and was released. If convicted, the delivery charges are punishable by up to 20-years in prison and a $25,000 fine.