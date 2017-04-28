RECALL – Phoenix Food Recalls Select Varieties of Dip Trio Mix

Phoenix Food LLC is recalling select dip trio mixes due to the possible presence of salmonella in a seasoning packet.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

This voluntary recall is another one that is a direct result of a supplier’s recent recall of jalapeno powder that could contain salmonella.

The Dip Trio Mixes were distributed nationwide under the Homemade Gourmet Brand through distributors and on-line sales.

The Dip Trio Mix contains a dry mix packaged in a plastic barrier bag labeled “Jalapeno Bacon”. The bag is inserted into a red box entitled Dip Trio Mix. Specific lot codes: K110420161, K111220161 & K111120161, located on the top of the box, are the products affected by this recall.

No Salmonella has been found in the jalapeno powder, but the company has decided to recall these products out of caution.

Customers who purchased these recalled products should dispose of the product.

No reported illnesses or instances have been reported to the company to date.