DNR, Natural Resources Commission Look to Study Chronic Wasting Disease

To help combat the challenges associated with Chronic Wasting Disease in Michigan the Natural Resources Commission and the DNR are looking to research the disease.

A recent resolution adopted by agencies looks to engage the scientific community to develop ways to address CWD.

Chronic Wasting Disease was first discovered two years ago in Michigan’s white-tailed deer.

It’s a contagious neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. It causes degeneration of the animal’s brain, resulting in many symptoms and finally, death.

At this time there is no known connections between CWD and impacts to human health.

A group will be created with scientists selected by the NRC and the group will deliver recommendations by the end of the year for addressing the disease in the state.