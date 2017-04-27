Police Offer Tips for Dealing with Door-to-Door Salesman After Receiving Reports of Pushy Salesmen in Alpena County

The Michigan State Police are warning people about pushy door to door salesmen.

According to the MSP Alpena Post two men have been reported to be going door to door selling meat in Alpena County.

The men are said to be traveling in a beat-up white pickup truck with a cap on the box that didn’t appear to be refrigerated.

Two men were in the truck. They are described as being rough and scruffy, one has a dark complexion, heavy set, and in is 50’s, while the other is in his 30’s, white, with blondish hair and a medium build.

Troopers say the men approach a home and offer to sell different meat products listed in a brochure. Some reports say the men accept that a resident isn’t interested in the product and they leave.

However some reports say the men become pushy and continue to try to sell the meat until they are escorted off the property.

One homeowner said one of the men asked to the use the restroom while another reported they believed one of the men was intoxicated.

While it’s not illegal to sell items door to door, the MSP wants the public to be aware of the situation.

Troopers say that you should never allow door-to-door salesmen into your home unattended.

And if you are visited by salesmen and you think they’re behavior was suspicous, ask them to leave and take time to observe what they look like and what sort of vehicle they drive. This can help police in the future if they need to locate the salesmen.