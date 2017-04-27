Two Injured When Tree Falls on Car in Wexford County

Two people were injured in a crash that police on scene described as a freak accident.

It happened shortly after noon on Thursday near Boon in Wexford County.

That’s there MSP Troopers say a vehicle was southbound on Haskins Street in Boon when it was hit by a falling tree.

The vehicle was heavily damaged by the tree, causing the driver to lose control, run off the roadway, and hit another tree approximately 50-yards away.

Two people were in the vehicle and they were both injured in the accident.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Munson in Traverse City, while the passenger was flown to Munson by Aeromed.

The Wexford County Road Commission was called to clear the tree from the roadway. Police say the tree fell due to high winds at the time.

The names and ages of the occupants has not been released at this time.