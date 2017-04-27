Police Say House Fire May have Been Arson, Started by Molotov Cocktails

Police say an early morning fire in Lake County may have been arson.

It happened around 2:30 in the morning on Thursday in Lake County’s Yates Township.

The home is on South Broadway in Idlewild. Homeowners had called 911 saying they were woken up by the sound of a large crash inside the home.

When they went to investigate they found a fire in a child’s bedroom.

Four people were in the home, and all were able to get out safely.

When fire crews arrived on scene they could see flames coming out the window of a bedroom.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, but were on scene for several hours extinguishing the flames.

When investigating inside the home, deputies found broken glass other other signs of molotov cocktails being used.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation and are treating this as a possible arson.

At this time the sheriff says they do not have any suspects, but anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 231.745.2712.