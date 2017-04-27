Police in Benzie County Search for Missing Person

Police in Benzie County need your help in locating a missing person.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Merval Mattis.

Mattis is 60-years-old and was last seen on April 17th in Honor.

The sheriff’s office says this is not being investigated as a criminal matter, they are only looking to contact Mattis and check on his wellbeing.

Mattis is 6′ tall, weighs approximately 200lbs and has long brown or gray hair with a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a light brown winter jacket.

Mattis is known to frequent the Traverse City and Benzie County areas. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Benzie County Sheriff at 231.882.7263 or by calling 911.

Tips can also be left at benziesheriff.com