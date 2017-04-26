RECALL – Michigan Based Company Recalls Over 30,000lbs of Frozen Burritos

Request Foods Inc of Holland Michigan is recalling over 30,000 pounds of burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA the products are labeled as a chicken with cheese and bean burrito, but are actually sausage and egg burritos.

The product actually contains soy and egg, known allergens, which are not on the label.

The frozen burrito items were produced on Dec. 19, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

6 oz. plastic package containing “ATKINS CHICKEN WITH CHEESE AND BEAN BURRITO” with a “Best By” date of Dec. 19, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17644” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retail locations across the country.

The issue was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

At this time there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating the burritos.

But out of caution the company is recalling the affected products. Consumers should throw the product away or return them to the place of purchase.