Bovine TB Found in Lake County Cow

An investigation in another state led to bovine TB being confirmed in another northern Michigan cow.

The trace investigation was started in Franklin County, Indiana after a herd there tested positive for bovine TB in December.

Investigators found that a three-year-old cow was transported from the Indiana herd to a small beef herd in Lake County.

That cow was found to be infected with the disease as well.

In 2016 two cattle herds and one white-tailed deer tested positive for bovine TB, all within Franklin County.

Indiana is one of five states, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas, and Michigan, that are currently dealing with infected herds.

There are many types of bovine TB in the U.S. However, the type of bovine TB that has been found in both cattle and white-tailed deer in the northeastern Lower Peninsula of Michigan is unique to the area.

A three-mile surveillance area has been set up around the affected farm in Lake County. Farms within the area will have six months to complete bovine TB testing.

An informational meeting to discuss the finding of bovine TB and the surveillance area has been scheduled starting at 7pm on Monday May 8th at the Reed City High School.