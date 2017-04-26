Future Uncertain for Employees at Lake County Prison

The future of a northern Michigan prison and the employees that work there is in question again.

The North Lake Correctional Facility in Lake County is owned and operated by the GEO Group and is currently used to house prisoners from outside of Michigan.

However, GEO has said they’ve had difficulty securing contracts that would allow them to keep the facility open.

Late last year the company announced the possibility of closure after the state of Vermont chose not to renew their contract with GEO.

However, GEO said they were still committed to the facility and were working to secure new contracts to keep the prison open.

But this week GEO announced the closure of the facility on June 20th, according to Pablo Paez, Vice President of Corporate Relations for the company.

The company says they were unable to renew a client contract, meaning the entire facility will close on that date.

It will also be the last day of employment for all the employees at the prison. The closure is expected to be permanent, but Paez told MI News 26 that the company hopes the facility can be reactivated in the future, but there are no plans or timetable for such actions at this time.