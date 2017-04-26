Cheboygan County DirecTV Employee Accused of Stealing Medication from Home

A DirecTV service employee is accused of stealing from a home in Cheboygan County.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff – 44-year-old Brian Lucas stole prescription medicine from a home, and it may not have been the first time.

The investigation began earlier this month when a homeowner called the sheriff’s office saying that a DirecTV employee stole from their home.

The homeowner had called DirecTV for service and twice during the last month he noticed his medication was missing.

Police say their investigation led to Lucas, from Rogers City. He was arrested on April 20th and arraigned on two felony counts of larceny from a building.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont believes there could be more victims.

Anyone who has suspicions of similar circumstances is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.