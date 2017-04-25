Kingsley Intersection to Become 4-Way Stop

Drivers passing through Kinglsey will soon see some changes along M-113.

In partnership with the village of Kingsley, MDOT will convert the M-113/Brownson Avenue intersection to a four-way stop in early May.

Analysis of the intersection showed that while M-113 traffic may experience a minimal delay from stopping, the side-street traffic delay will be noticeably reduced at peak times. A four-way stop is also expected to reduce crashes at the intersection.

To implement the change, MDOT will replace the overhead amber flashing lights with red lights and add a stop sign hanging over the intersection for M-113 traffic. Stop and stop ahead signs will be added to M-113, as well as pavement markings at the intersection.

The new signs will be installed but kept covered until pavement markings can be scheduled in early May.