Parade of Senior Homes in Wexford, Missaukee County this Friday

The Senior Networking Advocacy Group is hosting a ‘Parade of Senior Homes’ Friday.

The tour is held to show seniors their options for living arrangements in the area. If you would like to participate, SNAG says you should preregister for the tour by calling Cadillac Senior Center at 231.779.9420. Both residents of Missaukee and Wexford Counties or any other surrounding counties are welcome to take the tour.

On Friday morning, the tour will leave the Senior Center by CWTA bus and travel to Curry House. Once there, participants will be given a meal and a tour within the building until 10:35.