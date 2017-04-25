Alpena 911 Director Arrested for Drunk Driving

The Alpena County 911 Director was arrested for drunk driving Sunday.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Alpena at around 4:30 in the afternoon. That’s when MSP troopers were called to reports of an intoxicated man.

When troopers arrived, they saw a man that appeared to be drunk. That man was later identified as Mark Gurisko, the Alpena County 911 Director.

Gurisko failed sobriety tests and troopers found an open beer in his car. He was then placed under arrest, and lodged in the Alpena County jail.

Gurisko is currently facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.