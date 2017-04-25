Clare County Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Clare County man was injured when he collided with another vehicle.

It happened on Monday, shortly before 1:30 in the afternoon.

That’s when Clare County Central Dispatch received the call of the car versus motorcycle accident on Maple Grove Road, west of Ludington Drive in Clare County’s Surrey Township.

Deputies say the GMC Envoy was westbound on Maple Grove Road when the driver, a 40-year-old from Farwell, made a left turn, hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, 65-year-old Daniel Johnston from Lake, was treated at a scene before being flown to Saginaw Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The occupants of the GMC were not injured in the crash.

Police say Johnston was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the accident remains under investigation.