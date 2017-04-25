Big Rapids Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Big Rapids man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

The accident happened near 3:15 in the afternoon on 90th Avenue in Mecosta County’s Morton Township.

That’s where Michigan State Police Troopers were called to the report of a single vehicle crash.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was southbound on 90th Avenue when it left the roadway, hit the ditch, and rolled over.

Troopers say the driver, 50-year-old Steven Mason of Big Rapids, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.