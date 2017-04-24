Many Roadside Parks Open in U.P. on Monday

As another sign that winter is finally moving out of Michigan and spring is on it’s way – MDOT has announced that all weight restrictions have been removed from state highways.

The state trunkline highways carry M, I, or US designations.

County road commissions set their own restrictions that usually, but not always coincide with the state restrictions.

And along with the restrictions being lifted, many roadside parks in the UP opened up for the season on Monday.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They usually close in late October and reopen in mid- to late April.

While many parks will be open, motorists should not expect drinking water to be turned on until early May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.

However – several roadside parks will remain closed due to weather conditions and maintenance issues.

The following roadside parks will remain closed until later this spring due to weather conditions and maintenance issues: