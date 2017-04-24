Many Roadside Parks Open in U.P. on Monday
As another sign that winter is finally moving out of Michigan and spring is on it’s way – MDOT has announced that all weight restrictions have been removed from state highways.
The state trunkline highways carry M, I, or US designations.
County road commissions set their own restrictions that usually, but not always coincide with the state restrictions.
And along with the restrictions being lifted, many roadside parks in the UP opened up for the season on Monday.
MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They usually close in late October and reopen in mid- to late April.
While many parks will be open, motorists should not expect drinking water to be turned on until early May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.
However – several roadside parks will remain closed due to weather conditions and maintenance issues.
The following roadside parks will remain closed until later this spring due to weather conditions and maintenance issues:
- Esrey Roadside Park on M-26 in Keweenaw County
- Hebard Roadside Park on M-26 in Keweenaw County
- Snow Gauge Roadside Park on M-26 in Keweenaw County
- Cunard Roadside Park on US-2 in Menominee County
- Kiva Roadside Park on US-41 in Alger County
- Flowing Well Roadside Park on M-117 in Luce County
- All roadside parks in Mackinac County