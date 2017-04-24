Boat That Ran Aground near Ludington Breaking Apart

The Coast Guard says a boat that ran aground near Pentwater has started to break apart.

On April 15th crews were called to a report of a boater in distress near Ludington.

A boater was on his way from Pentwater to Traverse City when he noticed his craft was taking on water.

The boater then decided to ground his vessel in about 3-feet of water near Big Sable Point.

A Coast Guard boat crew arrived on scene and helped the operator off the vessel after it began listing.

A salvage company was contracted to put a boom around the vessel and to remove the fuel and oil from the the boat.

Those lightering operations were completed last Thursday and a total of 70 gallons of oily water was removed from the ship’s fuel tank.

Now the Coast Guard says the vessel’s superstructure has broken off and debris is washing ashore near the grounded boat.

Pollution responders are continuing to monitor the vessel and there has been no reports of pollution.