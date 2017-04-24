Police Offer Warnings After Responding to Two Overdoses Within Three Hours of Each Other

After responding to two overdose reports just hours apart, a local police agency is warning people of the dangers posed by drugs.

Police in Ludington were called to two separate heroin overdoses this weekend.

The calls were just three hours apart.

The first call came in shortly after 2 in the afternoon and involved a 24-year-old Ludington man.

The second call was shortly before 5:30 and involved a 44-year-old Ludington man.

In both cases the victim was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, was given to both victims, who were revived and taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington for treatment.

Police say this information is being released because it is unusual to have two overdoses in such close proximity.

The heroin used by both victims may have been of a higher potency, or mixed with other dangerous substances.

Anyone in possession of recently purchased heroin is asked not to use it. And anyone who encounters someone who is unresponsive should immediately call 911.