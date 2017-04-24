Former Oceana County Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

A former West Michigan police chief has pled guilty to charges of embezzlement.

The Michigan Attorney General today announced that former Village of Shelby Police Chief Robert Wilson has pled guilty to one felony count of Embezzlement, and one count of Motor Vehicle-False Certification.

Wilson entered his plea on Friday in front of Judge Robert D. Springstead of the 27th Circuit Court.

Wilson was charged following an investigation into the salvage vehicle inspections he conducted which revealed he was not turning the collected fees over to the Village of Shelby in Oceana County.

Wilson will be back in court in June for sentencing at the 27th Circuit Court.