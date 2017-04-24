Police Use Non-Lethal Means to Arrest Suicidal Man after Standoff

A suicidal man led to a standoff with police in Wexford County Sunday evening.

At around 5:30 Sunday evening, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on 16 and a half road for a report of a man threatening suicide.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located an elderly man from Manton in the woods nearby. At that point, deputies noticed he had a weapon and attempted to negotiate with the man.

Shortly after, the man raised his weapon at the deputies, but did not fire, and went back into his home.

Periodically, the man would exit the home, threaten deputies, and renter.

An Emergency Response Team was called to the incident, and secured the area.

The man left the home once more after the ERT arrived, and confronted them.

At that point, the ERT used less lethal assets and chemical agents.

The man surrendered and was arrested, and was taken to Munson Cadillac for treatment and evaluation.