Person of the Week – Shirley Petersen

This week person of the week is a woman who has been working for years to help victims of sexual abuse in the Cadillac area, as well as prevent that abuse from happening.

Shirley Petersen founded “Healing Private Wounds,” a support group for victims of abuse. Petersen works with local parents and schools to approach sensitive topics and help youth to recognize if they may be facing abuse — and how to handle it.

For her work with “Healing Private Wounds,” Shirley Petersen is this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”