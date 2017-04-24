Mason County Sheriff Investigating Break and Entering
Police in Mason County are investigating a break and entering that happened late last week.
This one happened in the 5000 Block of West Meisenheimer Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the location before 6 o’clock in the morning.
According to the homeowner, someone broke into the home while they were at work sometime during the evening on Thursday.
Hunting equipment, a compound bow, and two rifles were reportedly stolen.
The incident remains under investigation.