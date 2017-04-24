Police Investigate Leelanau County Home Invasion

Police in Leelanau County are investigating a home invasion that happened over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning at a home in Elmwood Township.

Shortly before noon deputies were called to the home on South Briar Drive for a report of a break-in.

On scene deputies spoke with the residents, who said they’d left their home shortly after 9am.

When they came back two hours later they saw that someone had broken into their home by breaking a small side window.

The suspect, or suspects, stole cash and other small items from inside. A safe was broken into as well.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and ask anyone in that area who has noticed anything out of place Sunday morning to contact the sheriff’s office.