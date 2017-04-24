Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Roscommon County

A Roscommon woman was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday at approximately 2:30 in the morning on M-18 near Deerheart Valley Road.

That’s where MSP Troopers say 25-year-old Amber Skutt lost control of her vehicle while driving around a curve.

Her vehicle then crossed over the centerline, left the roadway, and hit a tree on the north side of the road.

Skutt was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Troopers say that speed appears to be the leading factor in the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor and police are waiting on toxicology reports.

The crash remains under investigation.