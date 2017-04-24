Four Injured in Mason County Plane Crash

Four people were injured in a plane crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 Sunday morning in the area of Sass Road and Morton Road in Mason County’s Grant Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the aircraft, a single engine Cessna, was traveling from Hessel in the Upper Peninsula, to Hastings, which is near Grand Rapids.

The aircraft started having engine problems, forcing the pilot to attempt an emergency landing.

The pilot told deputies that he attempted the landing by turning from a southerly direction to the east, then to the west.

The plane narrowly missed a tree line before skipping across Morton Road.

The aircraft then struck a ditch and overturned.

Four people were on the plane, the pilot, a 39-year-old man from Caledonia, and three passengers, the pilot’s 71-year-old father and 12-year-old son, as well as the pilot’s 12-year-old nephew.

All four were treated for minor injuries at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and is handling the investigation into the crash.