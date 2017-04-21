FDA Announces Restrictions on Prescriptions Containing Codeine, Tramadol

And in your health news —

The FDA has revised their warnings on drugs that contain codeine or another narcotic, tramadol.

Now the Food and Drug Administration says children under 12 should not be given prescription medicines containing the drugs. And the FDA also says such drugs can be dangerous to youths between 12 and 18.

On Thursday the FDA said it will require prescriptions that require codeine or tramadol to have a warning a label that warns against using them in children or women who are breast-feeding.

In the announcement, the administration cited evidence saying the drugs could cause dangerously slowed breathing in some children, which could lead to death.

The FDA also warns against using the drugs in those between 12 and 18 who are obese or have breathing problems such as sleep apnea or lung disease.

The new warnings do not further restrict over-the-counter medicines that contain codeine, such as popular types of cough syrup and medication marketed for cold and flu symptoms.

The FDA recommends that parents talk to a doctor before giving their children such drugs.