Cyber Seniors in Cadillac Receives New Scanners

Cyber-Seniors is a national program across the States but one local chapter of the program received national attention.

The Fujitsu Computer Company of California selected the Cadillac Senior Center as one of only a few locations to donate three ScanSnap scanners to assist the program.

The scanners will help the program by allowing Seniors to scan and save personal memorabilia and lets the students teach other valuable computer skills.

One of the scanners brought the most attention, a book scanner, that allows you to scan important and fragile documents without the potential of damaging them in a typical scanner.

The program as a whole is to help keep everyone up with new technology as it advances.

The scanners will be available to the public anytime the Cadillac Senior Center is open so be sure to contact them if you need anything digitized.