Healing Private Wounds Teaches Sexual Assault Awareness at Local Schools

The Month of April every year is sexual assault awareness month, and a local group is spreading this message to area schools.

Healing Private Wounds is a local support organization dedicated to supporting those who have been sexually assaulted and educating the public in order to prevent it from happening.

Members of the organization have been visiting local schools and spreading the message by teaching the basics of a good versus bad touch and what to do if you find yourself in that situation.

Thursday Morning they were teaching the students at Marion Elementary, because they believe they are never too young to start learning.

Healing Private Wounds in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness will be holding a Stomp out Sexual Abuse walk on Saturday at 11 in the Cadillac City Park if you would like to get involved and help raise awareness.