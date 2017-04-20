Village of Shepherd Police Ask for Help in Identifying Person of Interest in Break-In Investigation

Police in the village of Shepherd are asking for help in locating a a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The theft happened at Four Seasons Floral.

Shepherd Police say the business was broken into three times, on April 13th, 18th, and 19th.

Each time items were stolen, including potted flowers. The stolen items are said to be worth approximately $500.

A security camera caught this woman, age unknown, entering into a greenhouse buildings at approximately midnight on April 19th.

The video shows the woman leaving the store with items.

Police believe the woman may have information on the previous break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Shepherd Police Department.