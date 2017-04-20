Isabella County Sheriff Looks for Public’s Help to Find Stolen Trailer

Police in Isabella County are asking residents to keep a look out for a stolen trailer.

These photos show the hand made trailer that was stolen from the Park Place area in Isabella County’s Union Township.

The trailer is a custom build and the sheriff’s office says it should be easily spotted.

Inside the trailer is vacuum type equipment.

The trailer was taken sometime between April 18th and 19th.

Anyone with information about the theft or has seen the trailer is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 989.779.3353.