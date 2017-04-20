After 50-years, Horizon Books in Petoskey Closing

Changes in consumer behavior means a staple of a northern Michigan community is closing their doors just as they celebrated their golden anniversary.

Horizon Books was founded in Traverse City in 1961 and two other locations were opened in the following years – one in Cadillac and the other in Petoskey.

And now, after 50-years of business, the Petoskey location will close their doors on April 30th.

MI News 26 spoke with staff at Horizon Books in Traverse City, who said that the owner of the book store chain, Victor Herman, made the decision to downsize the franchise.

The Petoskey store was chosen to close as sales at that location have not been doing well for some time.

Starting this past Tuesday and until the store’s closure at the end of the month, the store is having a 50-percent off sale.

Once Horizon in Petoskey closes, customers will need to travel to the locations in Traverse City or Cadillac.