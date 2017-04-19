One Killed, Two Others Injured in Leelanau County ATV Crash

One woman was killed and two other people were injured in an ATV accident in Leelanau County.

The accident happened Tuesday in a field off of South High Point Drive in Elmwood Township.

Emergency crews were called to that location at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon for the report of an ATV accident.

On arrival crews located the vehicle and three victims.

According to the sheriff’s office – a 26-year-old man from Traverse City was driving a Polaris Razor. Two sisters, a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old from Traverse City, were passengers.

The driver attempted a quick turn, which caused the ATV to roll over.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old and the driver were taken to Munson for treatment of various injuries.

Deputies say none of the occupants wore seatbelts or helmets and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.