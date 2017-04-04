So Called “Facebook Killer” Shoots Himself After Police Chase

The so called “Facebook Killer” was located and took his own life in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

On Sunday a man by the name of Steve Stephens published a video on Facebook that showed him shooting and killing a man in Cleveland.

In the video, which was posted on Stephen’s now-deactivated Facebook account, he is seen talking to the camera in his vehicle before getting out and targeting the victim, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, seemingly at random.

In the video Stephens says he has committed several other murders in the past, however Cleveland Police say they have not been able to verify those claims.

Police began investigating the murder of Godwin and also searching for Stephens.

The search for Stephens went across state lines, and residents in Michigan, New York, Indiana, and Pennsylvania were asked to be on the lookout for him.

The FBI and ATF were involved in the search and offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.

Shortly after 11am on Tuesday a resident in Pennsylvania spotted Stephens in Erie County.

Pennsylvania State Troopers were notified and began immediately searching the area for Stephens. He was located a short time later in his vehicle and he took off, leading police on a chase that last for two miles.

Troopers attempted to stop Stephens, which is when he pulled out a weapon and shot himself.

Stephens died at that scene as a result of his injuries.

Well the search for Stephens is over, police are still investigating the case and the Cleveland Police Chief said this shows the power of social media, but also the damage it can cause.