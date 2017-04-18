Kingsley Woman Arrested for Alleged Possession of Prescription Pills

A Kingsley woman was arrested for alleged drug possession.

It happened Sunday evening in Houghton Lake.

That’s where MSP Troopers stopped a vehicle for a defect.

While speaking with the driver police say they located prescriptions that didn’t belong to her.

Troopers seized over one hundred pills from the vehicle.

The 47-year-old woman from Kingsley was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.