Kingsley Woman Arrested for Alleged Possession of Prescription Pills
A Kingsley woman was arrested for alleged drug possession.
It happened Sunday evening in Houghton Lake.
That’s where MSP Troopers stopped a vehicle for a defect.
While speaking with the driver police say they located prescriptions that didn’t belong to her.
Troopers seized over one hundred pills from the vehicle.
The 47-year-old woman from Kingsley was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.