Downstate Men Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Grand Traverse County

A tip led to the arrest of two men in Grand Traverse County for allegedly selling drugs.

It started from a traffic stop Monday night. Information from the stop led the Traverse Narcotics Team to a home on M-37 in Blair Township.

A search warrant was granted and detectives searched that home Tuesday morning.

TNT says they seized a substantial amount of packaged heroin, crack cocaine, prescription pills, and approximately $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Along with the drugs and money, police also seized packaging materials, scales, and narcotics paraphernalia.

Two men from Detroit were arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 25-year-old was arrested during the traffic stop and another 25-year-old was arrested during the search.

Both men are currently lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail where they are facing the possibility of multiple charges.