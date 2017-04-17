Cadillac Connectors Headed to F.I.R.S.T. Worlds Competition

No sadness was had as a local robotics team found out that they were going to the F.I.R.S.T. worlds competition for the first time in school history.

The Cadillac Connectors, an after school club, received this unexpected surprise at the end of their state competition.

The team consists of a multitude of positions from driver to human player, and even a business team side that competes to earn awards.

All of which earns points towards the teams ranking that ultimately decides the fate of each team.

Feeling down and out with no apparent way to break into the top 80 in the state to qualify for the worlds competition, one last award for entrepreneurship gave the team enough points to secure a spot as the 75th team in the state thus making it to the worlds competition.

and with emotions running high the group showed their true dynamic as a team when it mattered most.

In order to go to the worlds competition the team still needs to raise additional funding.

You can contact the team at frcteam5086@gmail.com.