Teen Clothing Retailer Rue 21 Announces Closure of Hundreds of Stores, Including One in Cadillac

Over the weekend another retailer has announced the closure of hundreds of locations across the country.

Starting at the end of last week, the clothing chain Rue 21 began offering closing sales at 400 locations across the U.S.

The 400 stores represent approximately one-third of the Pennsylvania based teen clothing chain.

In a statement the company said the decision to close the stores was difficult, but necessary.

Like many other retail stores, Rue 21 has been facing the increased competition of online retailers.

And of those stores closing, several are in Michigan – including their location in Cadillac.

Rue 21 is the third retailer to announce closures of their Cadillac locations this year, the others being MC Sports and Payless Shoes.