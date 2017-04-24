Parts of Five Counties Listed as Potential High Risk Areas for Bovine TB

Parts of five counties have been designated as potential high risk areas for bovine tuberculosis.

Bovine TB is an infectious disease in white-tailed deer that can also infect cattle.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development designated the areas after four free-ranging white-tailed deer tested positive for bovine TB.

The positive tests were then confirmed by the DNR.

The deer were located in Iosco, Oscoda, Presque Isle, and Roscommon counties.

Impacted cattle herd owners in those areas are being contacted by MDARD to schedule testing.

A potential high risk area is established when a free-ranging white-tailed deer tests positive for bovine TB.

When that happens all cattle and bison herds located within a 6.2 mile radius around the positive deer within six months.

An informational meeting has been scheduled for:

Monday, April 24, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

Allis Township Hall

20018 W 638 Hwy., Onaway MI 49765