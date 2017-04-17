Online Competition Allows Cheboygan County Sheriff to Gain New AEDs

A local sheriff department was able to add some new equipment through an online competition.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the website Heartsmart.com to acquire new AEDs.

Heartsmart.com has a program called “Likes for Life” which allows an organization to get free AEDs by liking Heartsmart.com’s page in the sheriff’s office’s name.

For every 1000 likes the Sheriff’s Office will receive a new AED.

The Cheboygan County Undersheriff Tim Cook says the county’s current AEDs are over 10-years-old and needs to be replaced.

New AEDs cost nearly $2000 and the county’s goal is to replace four of their units. The county is turning to social media and the community to help offset some of those costs.

The contest is ongoing and Undersheriff Cook asks the community to continue to like Heartsmarts Facebook page using the tag “Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department Shock for Life.”