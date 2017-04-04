Coast Guard Rescues Boater Who Went Aground Near Ludington

A boat crew from the Coast Guard Station in Ludington rescued a boater from a craft that was ground and taking on water over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday.

That’s when a boater was on his way from Pentwater to Traverse City when he noticed his craft was taking on water.

The boater then decided to ground his vessel in about 3-feet of water near Big Sable Point.

A Coast Guard boat crew was already on patrol when they were called to assist. They arrived on scene and helped the operator off the vessel after it began listing.

No one was injured and there has been no report of pollution from the boat.

A salvage company has been contracted to put a boom around the vessel and will bring in a barge to remove the fuel and oil from the the boat.