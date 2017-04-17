Police Investigate Break-In at Storage Facility

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating a breaking and entering at a storage facility.

All Season’s Storage in Fife Lake was broken into sometime over the last few weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone broke into the storage facility, slit the shrink wrap on numerous boats.

The suspect or suspects also got into several boats and broke into a RV by smashing one of the windows.

The sheriff’s office is attempting to determine if anything was stolen during the break-in.

The case is still under investigation.