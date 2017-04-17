One Killed, Three Injured in Off-Road Crash

The Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal off road crash that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday emergency crews were called to the crash on Trail 6 in Roscommon County’s Backus Township.

Troopers say a heavily modified Jeep that was designed for off-road use only lost control and hit a tree along the trail.

The vehicle rolled over and four occupants were thrown from the Jeep.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Cedar and a 21-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Another passenger, a 51-year-old woman from Gladwin, is listed in critical condition.

And the final passenger a 48-year-old man from Gladwin died as a result of his injuries.

Police say none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is considered a factor and the accident is still under investigation.