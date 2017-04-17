Person Of The Week: Melinda Cucinella

This week’s person of the week is a woman helping her community anyway she can.

Melinda Cucinella is the Special education teacher consultant at the Wexford-Missuakee Career technical center.

She uses her day to teach kids and help them any way she needs to. She has been working at her current position for eight years but has been at the ISD for over eleven years.

Outside of her work at the CTC she also volunteers at many different places and helps out with many local groups such as the new hope shelter, the local food allergy group in Cadillac and at her local church.

When she was told she had been nominated, she was happy to learn about it from a community aspect.

For her work in the community, inside and out of the classroom Melinda Cucinella receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

